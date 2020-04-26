Keeping up with Make-up Artist and Fashionista Zipper Atafo

When you talk about make-up, Zipper Atafo is a name you’re gonna come across a couple more times than other local makeup artistes in Uganda. In this episode of Quarantine Fashion, we keep up with one of the most celebrated Ugandan Make Up Artists.

From the genesis of his beauty journey, starting all the way back in high school, Meddy Matovu a.k.a Zipper Atafo recalls bearing a makeup bag with powder in it and also being inspired by his mother and sisters who had similar kits. It helped develop his enthusiasm for his career to-date.

When you talk about makeup artists in Uganda, you can’t miss Zipper Atafo for his outstanding work. He has worked with the likes of Mafikizolo, Judith Heard, Vanessa Mdee, Juliana Kanyomozi, among others.

Usually around the top socialites, female musicians, as well as fashion and beauty influencers, Zipper also boasts a great sense of style for himself.

The award-winning makeup artist understands not only the beauty trends, but also the fashion trends as he moves forward to make key statements through his style.

Fashion and style are like a good meal, a good movie, great pieces of music and Zipper Atafo is the fashion power socket for all your male fashion inspirations.

Zipper Atafo still serves us his best during these quarantine times and we must say we enjoy the ride for he makes his style simple but significant. Take a gaze:

















(Story Compiled with help of Sheilla Clara, a Fashion and Entertainment lover)

