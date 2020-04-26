Paix drops video trailer for upcoming solo release ‘How Long’

Glasgow-based Ugandan Musician Paix has dropped a video trailer for upcoming solo release ‘How Long’.

Paix in ‘How Long’

The star premiered the never-before-seen footage on her YouTube channel as she draws closer to outing the official video on 1st May 2020.

In the trailer, Paix features sights of Glasgow, balcony walks as well as indoor shots that give away some of what could be expected in complete video.

The work of art, whose video direction & cinematography is credited to David Chukwujekwu with special thanks to Nima Sene, Carine Barinia, Sean Reid and Frankie Mulholland follows Paix’s appearance in ‘Self Love’ a single from the album Book of Kotch by Mysterex.

Read Also: Glasgow-based Ugandan musician Paix releases cover art for upcoming single ‘How Long’