Quarantine Fashion | The dazzling female fashionista – Mwaj Ahmed

You must have seen her face somewhere but maybe you just didn’t get the name. Mwaj Ahmed is a top Ugandan Socialite, Businesswoman, and Fashion influencer. We caught up with her for this episode of Quarantine Fashion.

Mwaj Ahmed, real name Mwajuma Ahmed, is a travel enthusiast, digital influencer, stylist and businesswoman. She also owns Jmwa Collection, one of the best beauty stores in +256.

Mwaj won last year’s Female Fashionista of the Year award at the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards. Her circle is full of fashion and beauty enthusiasts such as Fatma Asha who have contributed greatly to the local fashion industry.

The stunningly beautiful fashionista prefers to keep a low profile, but her fashion sense continues to make bold statements that make her known. She has a very simple and stylish fashion sense that reflects her comfort and personality through her outfits.

There’s a lot to say about Mwaj Ahmed when it comes to her sense of style, but we’re just not going to delve into the particulars of her style definition as certain people refer to her as Uganda’s Kim Kardashian because her style is kind of similar to that of the American reality Tv Star.

Despite this Quarantine, Mwaj Ahmed still provides a lot of fashion and lifestyle inspirations on her social media platforms. Whatever the situation might be, she never chooses an opinion; she just wears whatever happens to be elegant and comfortable. Take a look:

































































(Story Compiled with help of Sheilla Clara, a Fashion and Entertainment lover)

