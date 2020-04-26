Van Data donates to 30 HIV victimized families and Deejays

As several organizations and celebrities keep on donating food stuff to the COVID-19 Task Force, local singer Van Data pooled resources with a few friends and donated food to Deejays and communities made up of HIV victims.

Known by many for his Dancehall music and ever-jolly vibes, Van Data has managed to make ends meet overtime. From music, he has other businesses from which he keeps earning to better his life.

With the little that he has, Van Data managed to share with over 30 families around Kampala headed by children whose parents got infected by HIV/AIDS and died.

Talking to this website, Van Data revealed that he has been continually looking after these victims but given the current situation in which most families cannot work, he realized that they need more of his support now.

It is for that reason that he decided to donate foodstuffs to them. He noted that the initiative was also joined by a couple of his friends who applauded his humanitarian ideas.

The singer also gave back to the music fraternity as he gave more donations in terms of food (50kgs of maize flour) to the Uganda Deejays Association. The donations were received by Deejay Nimrod.

We applaud the act!

Read Also: Singer Van Data reveals how he scooped the Barcelona deal