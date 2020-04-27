Anita Fabiola yearns to make babies during Coronavirus lockdown

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to keep couples at home, BBC Africa ‘TheSheWord’ co-host Anita Kyalimpa Fabiola and hubby can’t help but wonder if this is a good time to expand their family.

The couple’s thoughts come in at the right time just when most of the Ugandan TV personality’s followers were wondering if the pair are planning on starting a family very soon.

The exciting news, however, is that as it turns out, giving birth is on top of Anita Fabiola’s mind.

Fabiola opened up about her plans to have babies through her Twitter account in a Tweet that she shared on Sunday evening.

I want to have babies. Anita Fabiola

While the two lovebirds didn’t have any big news to share, it is rumored that they have both been trying to keep their relationship alive during this period of the lockdown.

