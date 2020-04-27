Lost and Found | The fashionable and stylish Irene Ntale returns

After over 8 months of silence (musically), Irene Ntale returned to our screens with a superb performance during the Club Beatz at Home online concert on Saturday. She seems to have brought her best fashion and style senses along.

You probably recall how gentle and innocent she appeared in her song Nkubukinze. Well, Irene Ntale has grown up to become a tough girl on the musical streets and seems to be having the best time of her life.

She is a sensational Singer, Guitarist, and a versatile Songwriter who has shown her ability through most of her compositions.

Like a wave, Irene Ntale is rising both musically and fashionably, as she is now one of the trendiest people on the local social media networks. Having collaborated with stylists such as Tazibone Solomon not only allowed her to make a mark on her sense of style, but also laid a role to represent her artistic side on her coin.

Quarantine seems to be moving fast, but Ntale keeps us delighted. From the Jangu cover to the acoustic showcase at the Club Beatz at Home online concert that featured Apass, Ykee Benda, among others on Saturday – Irene Ntale takes us on trips through her social media platforms and we’re surely embracing the flow.

Besides music, the songstress has an eye for style and what’s trendy. Have you seen her in those sleek glasses with a Fedora hat? We didn’t intend to snitch on her but Irene Ntale is really that perfect fashion plate that you should check out during this time frame because she might give you some of your post-quarantine fashion and style inspirations.

Style is something we have, all we need to do is find it. We might have helped you with that. Take a look:



































(Story Compiled with help of Sheilla Clara, a Fashion and Entertainment lover)

