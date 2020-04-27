LJ Music singer Lydia Jazmine Nabawanuka is set to bless 100 random lucky fans with UGX 20,000 each through mobile money to help them during this COVID19 crisis.

Lydia Jazmine made the announcement through a Facebook live video over the weekend as she spoke to her fans while thanking them for always backing her up whenever she feels heartbroken and down.

She made the pledge following heavy criticism that she received from mainstream media platforms following her recent donation of 200kg of rice which she gave to DJs last week.

She went ahead to confirm to her fans of how she is in perfect shape and doing great at the moment. She also spoke about how she hails from a humble background while asserting that she is still as strong as ever.

Literally, I am here to thank you my fans for always supporting and standing by my side. To tell you the truth I was done but when I saw your support on social media, I was uplifted and got to know that I have a very strong army that supports. I am okay and very fine. I am going to choose 100 random lucky fans and appreaciate them by sending you each Shs 20,000 for two weeks. Each week I will be giving out to 50 fans. Lydia Jazmine

For quite a while now, Lydia Jazmine has been known for doing charity on several occasions and we applaud her for always showcasing her kind and generous heart whenever she can.

