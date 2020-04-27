Panga wielding robbers break into Mikie Wine’s home

Self-proclaimed Sulubada High Skool Head Master Mukwaya Micheal alias Mikie Wine together with his family endured a terrifying night after panga wielding robbers broke into their home.

The Mbu Ki singer broke the sad news through his social media pages today morning narrating how the thugs managed to access the home and the valuables.

According to his post, the incidence took place in the wee hours of Monday morning. Thugs awoke his family members up from sleep and ordered them to remain silent. They asked for their phones and money.

Lucky enough, none of the family members was hurt though the robbers made off with their up-keep money but left their mobile phones at the fence.

Today early morning he reported the case to the nearby police station who responded immediately with sniffer dogs but not much was reached upon as they failed to trace the thugs’ whereabouts.

ITS A SAD MORNING, Today morning at around 3:00 am I was attacked by thieves who broke into my house with pangas ……they woke us up and told us to be very silent, they asked for our phones and all the money we had in the house. Fortunately, they threw the phones at the fence from where they made their exit and took off. We immediately contacted the police who came about 1hr later with sniffer dogs but they could not trace the scent. They said more investigation will be carried on. They took all my money that has been sustaining us in this lockdown and No other valuables where taken. We thank God that no one was hurt but please keep us in your prayers in these trying times. For God and my country Mikie Wine

Recently, Luzze Andrew Anderson caught up with the former Firebase singer together with his wife and child at the home. Watch the full interview below:

