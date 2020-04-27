Pastor Bugembe donates food relief to Wakiso RDC and $1,000 to DJs

Pastor Wilson Bugembe has yet again shown a big heart after he donated food relief to Wakiso RDC to help the needy survive through the COVID-19 crisis lockdown.

The Light The World Church Ministries leader donated different food items which included; rice, loaves of bread, matooke, posho, cartons of salt, and bars of soap among other items to the division’s head office.

He also gave out a fund worth USD$ 1,000 to the DJs association that is headed by Dj Nimrod. In cash, he gave the association $700 and promised that the $300 will be coming in soon.

It should be remembered that at the start of this very month, Pastor Bugembe came out and pleaded to landlords across the country to be kind to their tenants during this COVID-19 crisis.

Pastor Bugembe has also inked his name among the pastors who have so far extended their plight to the nation in this trying time including Pr. Aloysius Bugingo and Pr. Robert Kayanja.

