Quarantine Fashion | The stylish Lil Stunner, Sheilah Carol Gashumba

It’s during this lockdown that we have realized what a dancer (bad or good) Sheilah Gashumba is. In this episode of quarantine fashion, we take a gaze at the stylish fashionista she has always been.

She is the young girl who appeared on our Tele at a tender age and found the media her new resident. Sheilah Carol Gashumba is a Digital Influencer, Media Personality, Socialite and Brand Ambassador to different brands.

Despite the fact that Sheilah has been all over the media, we can’t seem to forget that she is a constant fashion nominee at the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards, one of Africa’s most prestigious fashion awards. She’s also known to have a great sense of style.

We have seen her slay and also take part in challenges that have shown how multi-talented she is during these times. If she’s not dancing and playing with her bae, she’s probably wearing an elegant dress with her favorite high heels, slaying the boredom apart.

Elsa Schiaparelli says, “Fashion is always outrageous in difficult times,” and with the self-proclaimed Lil Stunner at the steering wheel, we have to admit that fashion and style doesn’t mean anything until someone lives in it.

Here she is, take a gander:





























(Story Compiled with help of Sheilla Clara, a Fashion and Entertainment lover)

