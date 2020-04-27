Through MC Casmir, the House of Mcees Association has received UGX1M from Swedish-based Ugandan artistes known as Vitamin and UNIK to help them amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

Vitamin and UNIK are Ugandan artistes living in Sweden. Despite not being known much on the Ugandan entertainment scene, they have showcased their love for the industry by donating to the emcees association.

Ugandan emcees have been forgotten much by organizations and other wealthy individuals who have arose to help diffrent sectors of the entertainment industry.

Unlike the emcees; Artistes, Deejays, Journalists, among others had already received donations from the public to help them through these trying lockdown times.

Vitamin and UNIK

Vitamin and UNIK came to the rescue of the emcees and donated the money which is supposed to buy food for emcees based upcountry, those who cannot find food at this time.

Delivered by the duo’s manager Ian Apuuli, the money was received by the President of the Deejay’s Association Mukisa Casmir Kimenyi a.k.a MC Casmir and Vice President MC Mats Reloaded on Saturday 25th April 2020.

We extend our gratitude to Vitamin and UNIK, and to all the Mcees across Uganda. We will reach out to you to make sure you have something to put on your plate during these trying times. MC Casmir









