Ahumuza Brian – The face of the Style and Fashion revolution in Uganda

Not to take their credit away, there are several fashion revolutionists in Uganda but for this generation, when one talks about Style and Fashion the minds runs fast to Abryanz Collection Store CEO Ahumuza Brian.

“Sijja Kuva Kampala Nganye” is a common saying for someone that leaves the village to the city to find ways to survive but things fail and he or she has no plans to return to the village. Same goes to the fashionable-forward Ahumuza Brian – a Fashion Stylist and Founder of the annual Abryanz and Style Fashion Awards.

His journey starts in Masindi where he was inspired to look good by his mother, a tailor who had made very nice pieces by then. After a life-changing experience, Ahumuza set out for the city for further studies.

He did not forget to carry his neatness with him as he was considered one of the school’s smartest students and this is where he met his friend Hakim Kibirige alias Kim Swagga.

The hustle had begun, for him, during his S.6 vacation and he got himself a job at Huawei Technologies as a cleaner and Errands boy. Hard work later got him promoted to the Transport and Logistics department. On top of his hard work, Ahumuza always looked good to many of his peers who always asked how a cleaner could look so smart and stylish. They wondered where he would get his clothes.

Ahumuza took time to go search for clothes at Owino market and later sold them to his peers. However, the income wasn’t enough so he added another side business – a small snack shop to raise more money that later saw him open a small boutique in town.

At this point in time, Ahumuza had begun to crawl. From admiring the likes of Sylvia Owori and Santa Anzo, who were top fashion personalities, to owning his own small boutique.

It is then that Ahumuza’s friend Kim introduced him to the likes of Jose Chameleone and his career sky-rocketed after he was undermined by Judith Heard and her friends at the party. That didn’t stop him from aiming higher as his clientele kept growing, day by day.

When his clientele was more prominent, Ahumuza decided to look for better space that would be comfortable for his clients. He moved from the congested city to Garden City. This is where the whole idea of the ASFAs was built with the help of his friend Hassan Ssentogo – a well-known Fashion Writer.

The first show was a success no matter how disorganized it was. He had to use his own friends to collect the tax at the entrance. This was a learning experience towards Ahumuza as he continued to grow every year and delivers the best fashion awards in the land to-date.









Ahumuza Brian has grown through the industry and found himself sharing moments with Jidenna, Mafikizolo, Boity, Ozwald Boateng, David Tlale, among others. He’s kept his chin high and he doesn’t seem to want to pause at any one moment. He has also been labeled a fashionable and a full-day male fashion avatar by some of the youths.

It’s not easy to build a name and walk comfortably on these increasingly fashionable streets. Many people are misunderstood and manipulated but it seems to be unquestionable.

To have a moon-walk on these streets, you have to keep in mind that; fashion you can buy, but style you possess. The key to style is learning who you are, which takes years. There’s no how-to road map to style. It’s about self expression and, above all, attitude. All this is evident through Ahumuza Brian throughout his career and lifestyle, and we celebrate him!



























(Story Compiled with help of Sheilla Clara, a Fashion and Entertainment lover)

