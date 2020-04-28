Diamond Platnumz’s hotel to turn into hospital for COVID-19 patients

Wasafi Classic Baby president Diamond Platnumz again set the bar so high for fellow East African artists after he offered his newly acquired hotel to be used as a hospital for Coronavirus patients in Tanzania.

The Jeje singer availed his hotel which is under renovation be used as a hospital or quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients while speaking in an interview on Wasafi FM.

#EXCLUSIVE : HUU NDIO MUONEKANO WA HOTEL ALIYOINUNUA @diamondplatnumz | Ipo eneo la mikocheni Jijini Dar es salaam.



Siku rasmi ya kuizindua itatangazwa kwan bado ipo chini ya Maboresho maalumu. Ila kwasasa anaitoa itumike Kama Hospital/Karantini ya dharura pic.twitter.com/pASGhyne6d — Wasafifm (@wasafifm) April 27, 2020

The celebrated crooner offered his hotel to the government of Tanzania for free of charge until the deadly pandemic is over and when everything is back to normal.

Nimenunua Hotel maeneo ya mikocheni, nimeshakabidhiwa documents zangu , ipo kwenye marekebisho kadhaa Kisha nitaitambulisha. Hotel ile ambayo nimeinunua niko radhi niitoe kwa serekali kwa muda huu ili iweze kutumika Kama Karantini au Hospital mpaka pale Corona itakapoisha. Diamond Platnumz

#GoodMorning • " Hotel niliyonunua kwasababu sijaanza kui upgrade , Niko radhi niitoe kwa serekali kwa muda huu ili iweze kutumika Kama Karantini au Hospital mpaka pale Corona itakapoisha " – @diamondplatnumz pic.twitter.com/BOXUb99x2b — Wasafifm (@wasafifm) April 27, 2020

Diamond made the offer just a few hours after he had shown a kind heart and concern of how he cares about fellow Tanzanian’s when he promised to at least pay three (3) months rent for 500 families.

Although I am amongst those affected by this pandemic on Economy, with the little that God has blessed me with, I have decided to at least offer a helping hand by paying 3 Months house rent to 500 families as my kind gesture of helping one another during these terrible times of fighting COVID-19 for I believe I should share your troubles and your happiness too. Diamond

