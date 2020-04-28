Several music fans have mocked Catherine Kusasira for donating Shs200,000 to the COVID-19 Task Force. They claim that it is a selfish donation and she can do better than that.

Since the lockdown was announced, Ugandan musicians have been in the spotlight with their fans pointing out how selfish they are for not giving back to the communities which have supported them for long.

Overtime, a few artistes including Lydia Jazmine, Tuff B, Bobi Wine, Lil Pazo, Bebe Cool, among others have reached their pockets and donated tonnes of maize flour and rice to the COVID-19 Task Force.

Catherine Kusasira as well followed suit by giving Shs200,000 to the task force. Unlike the other artistes whose contribution was applauded, Kusasira’s donation has been mocked immensely.

In a post shared by NBS Television while revealing how much Kusasira had donated, fans were seen sending out strong insults and asking the singer to give out more than UGX200k because she has always mentioned that she has a lot of money.

A few months ago, the Golden Band songstress shared a series of videos on her social media showing off bundles of money after being appointed a Presidential Adviser.

Could it be the reason why her fans believe that her donation wasn’t befitting of her stature? Probably.

“But where is the huge money she showed us, anyway we thank her for the contribution, but what have NBS Done???” said Joan Malia.

Another follower, Mubiru Simpo Bushir noted, “She was here posting and bragging with a lot of money.”

Several other comments kept flowing in as many fans bickered and mocked the songstress for being “selfish” because she has the ability to donate more than that. Follow the post below:

