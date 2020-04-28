Sheebah reveals what she misses most during quarantine

Everyone is missing something about their normal lives as we stay home to avoid the spread of the deadly COVID-19. For performers like Sheebah Karungi, however, you can only imagine how much of their overly social lives was deprived of them.

In the new photos she shared on her social media platforms, it is evident that Sheebah Karungi is enjoying the quarantine period – thickness in the right places, which woman wouldn’t want that?

With the body goals being achieved, however, the Team No Sleep songstress is not entirely comfortable with the lockdown which still has until 5th May to end as per the guidelines issued by President Museveni a few weeks ago.

The Tevunya singer says that she has managed to get enough rest for her body which is contrary to what she gets normally because she always has studio sessions and performances on other days.













Sheebah has also given the makeup brushes a break and her skin is glowing. She plans to restructure her schedule when normal business resumes to afford her body enough rest because she has realized the importance in it.

Personally, I have gotten some rest, my skin is breathing more…no daily make up sessions. Am reflecting on the fact that any physical business needs a back up plan regardless on how good the business is. Sheebah

During this lockdown period, Sheebah misses performing for her fans and she cannot wait to hit the stage yet again. She misses the freedom of movement which she used to take for granted before.

“Can’t wait to get back on stage thou, I Miss performing. I miss the freedom which we use to take for granted. I pray you all stay safe. Take care of yourselves.” – Sheebah Karungi

