Sucking and squeezing boobs is necessary for every relationship – A Pass

Very soon, we shall be witnessing A Pass becoming a love doctor following his latest tweets in which he advises people in relationships to embrace ‘boobs sucking and squeezing’ as a necessity to keep them rolling.

A Pass’ advice about relationships comes in a few days after he took a break and as well threatened to quit the Twitter App till someones blesses him with sex.

Having returned recently, A Pass must have learned very many things during the short break. His head is filled with ideas concerning sex and relationships.

To prove that he did learn a thing or two, the Nkwagala singer took to his Twitter account and advised how sucking and squeezing boobs is necessary in relationships.

Boobs sucking and squeezing is necessary in every relationship. A Pass

His tweet elicited mixed reactions from a number of his followers including fellow singer Lydia Jazmine who burst into a wild laughter in reply to the Didadada singer.

Our attention was, however, focused on city comedienne Martha Kay’s reaction in which she wondered why A Pass is misbehaving after giving him space for only five (5) minutes.

I leave you alone for 5 minutes and you are out here misbehaving. Omg! Martha Kay

