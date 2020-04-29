Akothee abandons skimpy outfits after receiving Kshs50k from KFCB boss

Kenyan singer Akothe Esther alias Akothee has promised to abandon skimpy outfits after receiving Kshs50K reward from Kenyan Film Classification Board boss (KFCB) Ezekiel Mutua.

The self-appointed President of single mothers was rewarded by the KFCB boss Mutua for being the most improved artiste in Kenya.

Upon receiving the money, the Abebo singer immediately announced how she was going to spend the money on charity to the less privileged in this current situation of the Coronavirus crisis.

As if that was not impressive enough, Akothee again took to his socials and promised Dr. Ezekiel Mutua how the money she was gifted with totally changed her life.

She then promised that she would never disturb him with her skimpy dress-code again adding that she is now a good girl.

Dear Sir, Dr. Ezekielmutua, I have received the amount from your office, I really appreciate, Daktari, you know money changes people and this 50,000 Ksh has changed my life, it is money that makes us Artists fall on stage, while no one has even pushed us, even with my dress-code, I will not disturb you with it again. I have realized there is no money on the other side of trouble, I will be a good girl. Akothee

Last year, the moral police criticized Akothee for performing in Skimpy outfits that left little to imagination, saying music doesn’t have to be dirty to sell.

Kenya has got talent but as long as we keep celebrating this kind of madness, our entertainment industry will never grow. Akothee is talented but the filthy and stupids stunts she has to pull to remain relevant should concern all of us. What’s worse is to see grown-up men and women celebrating this scatological obscenity in the name of entertainment. We have lost it as a nation. People like Akothee cannot be role models for our daughters. Music doesn’t have to be dirty to sell. How I wish artists like Akothee would know how much influence they have on our youths and try to use that influence to produce content that is edifying. This kind is crass, moronic and a theatre of the absurd. It’s demonic to the core and only appeals to debilitating and incorrigible perverts and brainless audiences. Akothee must stop this idiosyncrasy. There’s no dignity in for her or her audience. Dr. Mutua

However, following the criticism, Mutua acknowledged that Akothee’s online content and messages have really improved and are very inspiring of late.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja & sons are the winners of the most creative piece of art in raising awareness on COVID-19. Esther Akoth alias Akothee takes the trophy for the most improved artist in Kenya. Her online messages and content of late are very inspiring. 50k for both! — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) April 27, 2020

