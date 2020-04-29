Bruno K shocked by fan’s revelation of how she lusts for him

From lusting for Faridah Nakazibwe, Bruno K shifted to Lydia Jazmine, and now he is being given a taste of his own medicine by a female fan who claims she pleases herself sexually three times a day just by watching his videos and photos.

By the end of quarantine, so many secrets shall have been spilled. You can blame it on the idleness, or rather loneliness – both are the devil’s workshops anyway.

In this new development, a female fan couldn’t keep her lust to herself after she shared a semi-nude photo of herself laying on the bed and revealed how she has sex with a couple of the good-looking singers.

Bruno K shared a screenshot of one of her fans on Facebook known as Kayitesi Mercy Havens who revealed her strong lust for the Faridah singer.

In the post, Kayitesi revealed that it’s only through masturbation that she gets the chance to have sex with the celebrities whom she lusts for. She mentioned the likes of Banina, Allan Toniks, Tekno (Nigeria), and Bruno K, revealing that she has sex with them three times.

As soon as Bruno K landed on the post, he rushed and shared the screenshot on his largely followed Twitter account, as if in shock that a woman was exposing herself that much.

Meanwhile on the other blue App 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rZrh6bn7Eh — 💥Bruno K💥 (@bruno_KUg) April 28, 2020

