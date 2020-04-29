Kenneth Mugabi inks deal with new management team

Information reaching our news desk indicates that Afro-soul singer Kenneth Mugabi has put pen to paper with Karizm Entertainment just a few days after he parted company with his old management.

Over the weekend, screenshots of a letter from his old manager Eric Francis Ndyanabo revealing how the two had part ways made way onto social media.

Basing on a post on Karizm Ent. socials, it discloses that Dorothy Nabunjo will be managing Kenneth Mugabi for a period of five (5) years.

I believe this is the right time to trust my career with Karizm, a team I believe has the best interest of the artist and is willing to enable me to live my dream and grow my career. The decision is fueled by the need to establish a competitive edge in responding to the needs of my fans, clients, and the changing face of the music industry world over. With a proven visionary mindset and vast knowledge in the music and arts industry, Karizm has been officially entrusted to give vital direction to my career handling my bookings, promotions, branding, and communications. Kenneth Mugabi

Having signed with Karizm Entertainment, Mugabi becomes the third artist to join the label as Sandra Suubi and Shiffah Musisi are under the same management.

For Immediate Release27th April 2020Kenneth Mugabi signs with Karizm as his new Management.Effective April, 23,… Posted by Karizm on Sunday, April 26, 2020

