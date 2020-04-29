Kireka DJs and MCs raid John Blaq and Vinka’s homes in search for food

Upcoming DJs and MCs in Kireka, Bweyogerere, Banda, and other surrounding areas stormed John Blaq and Vinka’s homes in search of food relief following the Coronavirus crisis lockdown.

The yet to be established DJs and MCs who were led by Sonko Muhammad first raided Vinka’s parents’ home but had to leave after they were informed that the Swangz Avenue shifted and doesn’t live there anymore.

Vinka’s aunt advised them to contact her manager before tipping them off with info that the Chips Na Ketchup star singer now resides in Muyenga.

The local DJs and MCs then decided to raid John Kasadha alias John Blaq’s home and found him on his way to his former home where he was going to pick up two of his workers.

Fortunately, the Tukonectinge hitmaker promised to come to their rescue today (Wednesday) with some food relief, as far as he can afford so as to see them out of the starving situation.

If all goes well, John Blaq will be delivering the food relief to the upcoming DJs and MCs in Kireka and the surroundings areas with food at Good Talent offices.

Thanks for the big heart John Blaq!

Ba DJ ne ba MC abakolera mu Kireka, Bweyogerere n'ebitundu ebirinaanyewo balabye enjala ebatta olw'embeera ya… Posted by Bukedde on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

