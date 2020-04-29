The Majestic model and fashionista Nnalongo Judith Heard (PHOTOS)

Always wearing a smile and spreading good vibes, Judith Heard is such a wonderful personality to keep around for the few that can live the privilege. She is a majestic model and fashionista, a brand to look at for fashion inspiration.

Judith Heard is the founder of Day One Global – an advocacy organization that seeks to curb sexual harassment and rape. She is also known as a Socialite and Fashionista, as well as a Model who has made appearances and graced the runways in many cities including New York, Paris, among others.

She started her career as a Model way back and has since grown into a respectable figure throughout the modeling and fashion industry.

Nnalongo Judith Heard has found herself locked firmly in this fashion and style game having enjoyed and associated with fashion forward peeps like Ahumuza Brian, Rio Paul, Gisela Van Houke, Chuck Mbevo, among others. This has helped to cultivate her trendy capabilities in the industry.

Quarantine has unveiled Judith Heard’s lifestyle; from doing those simple workouts to dancing and having a wonderful time while slaying online. We can’t totally describe ‘Slaying’ without acknowledging Judith Heard. She has a place in the fashion industry as an award-winning fashionista and nominee and seizes zero plans to stop anytime soon.

(Story Compiled with help of Sheilla Clara, a Fashion and Entertainment lover)

