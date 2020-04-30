You must have come across several reports claiming that Jose Chameleone was to lose his official Facebook page with over 600k followers because of sharing fake news concerning COVID-19. The singer’s Social Media manager has rubbished all the reports.

The reports claimed that the singer received a notice from Facebook suggesting that the singer shared fake information about COVID-19 on his page and hence violated Facebook’s Policies and Terms.

The notice read; “Your page Jose Chameleone is scheduled for permanent deletion and restricted from using certain features because you have shared fake news and misleading information about pandemic COVID19 which violates Facebook Page Terms. After April 30, 2020, you won’t be able to access the page or any content you added.”

According to the Leone Island Music Empire CEO’s social media handler, it was a hoax and just a bunch of fake news that was spread by haters of the singer.

The manager claims that he is still in full control of all Chameleone’s social media pages and they are still running normally.

Chameleone’s manager, however, hinted that there was a phishing attempt made by hackers who tried to take over the page a few days ago but their attack was not successful.

People just panicked and spread out fake news. They sent him (Chameleone) a hoax email with a link, when you click on the link they hack your page. We just had to ignore and not click on the link. It’s a hoax, I have full control of the page. Jose Chameleone’s Social Media manager

We hope this comes as good news to his various fans as they unite to celebrate his birthday today.

