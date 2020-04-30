Happening for the second time in a space of just one week, the Club Beatz At Home online concert returns on Saturday 2nd May 2020 on Club Pilsener’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

In the first edition of the Club Beatz At Home online concert was a mega success as it received the much required hype, with several top artistes proving their worth with mind-blowing performances.

Irene Ntale, A Pass, Ykee Benda, and Mr. Silverback gave viewers a night to remember last Saturday with top performances. People forgot about the quarantine for a moment and had fun with the artistes.

Hosted by Martha Kay, the second edition of the online show will feature top artistes in Feffe Bussi, Lydia Jazmine, Allan Toniks, Grenade Official, and DJ Aludah.

The lineup alone makes you want to clear your living room already in anticipation of what is to come on Saturday. It is a show nobody deserves to miss; If you know, you know!

Goodies up for grabs!

Additionally, you may want to grab your Club beer as you watch the stars perform and it is very possible even in this lockdown. Purchase at least 10 Club beers from beernow.ug between now and 2PM on Saturday, go to the Club Pilsener Facebook page and comment with the picture of your order number to 5GB of data (all networks) and a complimentary 6 pack.

During th show, you’ll be able to order for 10 Clubs off beernow.ug, share your order number on the Club Pilsener Facebook page (comment section of the live feed) to have your purchase doubled.

