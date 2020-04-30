Tanzanian singer and Konde Music Worldwide CEO Rajab Abdul Kahali, popularly known as Harmonize, features Ugandan rapper Shafik Walukagga a.k.a Fik Fameica on the ‘Bedroom’ remix.

Harmonize, before the COVID-19 breakout, had plans of visiting Uganda for a media tour, a few collaborations with local artistes, and to perform at Eddy Kenzo’s Festival.

Most of his plans were shattered by the Coronavirus but that hasn’t stopped him from collaborating with Fik Fameica who jumps on his ‘Bedroom’ song to create a remix full of vibes.

Bedroom is Harmonize’s song released on 10th April 2020. It has had a series of remixes with several East African stars including Darassa, Country Boy, Rosa Ree, among others.

Fik Fameica does the remix justice as he flows, almost effortlessly, through the verses in his trademark style using Luganda lyrics. Harmonize relays his popularized smooth voice on the chorus to create such a good song.

