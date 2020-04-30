I’m the greatest of this generation – Ykee Benda brags

Mpaka Records CEO Wycliffe Tugume alias Ykee Benda believes that he is the greatest artist of his generation because he commands a larger fan base than the rest of his colleagues.

Ykee made the statement basing on his achievements in the music business versus the other artists whom he rose to fame with in the same period. He believes that he works smarter and harder than them.

The Muna Kampala singer was spotted bragging in a video clip on his Twitter account as thumped his chest while jamming to his yet to be released BadBoy track.

I am the greatest of this generation PERIOD! Ykee Benda

While scrolling through the retweets on his account, we found out that most of his followers were in agreement with him.

Over to you our readers, do you concur to Ykee Benda’s assertion that he is the greatest artist of his generation?

Read Also: “First pin pastors to contribute on COVID-19 fight before artists” – Ykee Benda