Van Data left cursing as thugs break in and rob his house clean

Just a few days after singer Van Data reached out to 30 HIV/AIDS victimized families and deejays with food relief, sad news reaching our desk reveals that robbers broke into his home.

Basing on a post that he shared on his Instagram account, he explained that the thugs made off with his mobile phone, laptop, and other several valuable items worth millions of shillings.

My phone, laptop, and several staff were stolen today morning as thieves broke into my house. Van Data

The theft happened on Tuesday, just a day after Sulubada High Skool Headmaster Mikie Wine raised alarm of how he was attacked by three robbers armed with machetes who took off with his money worth Shs8m.

Coz of the lockdown and the police system, protocol, and all that couldn’t even replace my lines please contact me through my Europe phone line, Instagram, or my email as of now if you need to reach me. Van Data added

Following the two reported cases of theft from artists, we call upon the public to be more vigilant during this period as the crime rate seems to be on an increase.

Let’s all be each other’s keeper in our different areas of residence.

