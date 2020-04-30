You’re the chapati to my Rolex – GNL celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary

Happy anniversary GNL Zamba and Miriam Tamar! The Nsimbi Music power couple is celebrating two years since they tied the knot at a wedding ceremony in Malibu, USA in 2018.

The couple met nine years ago in Kampala, Uganda before they relocated to the United States where they said their ‘I Do’ vows to each other.

In GNL Zamba’s celebratory message to his wife, he described Miriam Tamar as the ‘Chapati of his Rolex‘ and ‘Nyanya mbisi of his Kikomando‘ among many more other soothing praises.

Cheers to the lovely couple as they celebrate their anniversary during the lockdown. We wait upon the expansion their family soon.

It has been 2 years already !!! Since we said I do in Malibu. 9 years ago we met in Kampala. You loved Gulu I loved… Posted by G.N.L ZAMBA on Thursday, April 30, 2020

