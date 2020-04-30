Zahara Totto and Luzze Anderson engrossed in war of words

A fresh bitter nasty verbal exchange between gossip TV personalities Luzze Andrew Anderson and Zahara Totto ‘Field Marshal’ has erupted.

The exchange was triggered after Record TV’s Kiggunda presenter Luzze Anderson requested to have an interview with Zahara Totto before the lockdown period elapses.

The NBS TV UnCut show presenter replied with a venomous response, mocking Luzze for allegedly attacking and disrespecting Zahara’s kids and family in one of his YouTube vlogs.

Luzze and Zahara Totto back in the good old days

Zahara Totto claims that in a video which Luzze recorded showing how she spends her life with her kids in the suburbs of Kabalagala, Kampala shows disrespectful he is to her family and kids.

Luzze, who seemed to have realized his mistake, immediately apologized to the gossip queen but his apologies fell on deaf ears as Zahara vowed never to forgive him.

Zahara went ahead and issued Luzze with a stern warning that he should never get close to her while in public because she is so ready to embarrass him.

Below are some of the screenshots of their heated exchange and the link of the YouTube video of Zahara together with her family in the suburbs of Kabalagala.

Good I said sorry and I was humble let not the past affect the future Posted by Luzze Andrew Anderson on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

