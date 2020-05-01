Azawi exposes Icon G as impersonator begging money in her name

Swangz Avenue’s high-flying singer Priscilla Zawedde alias Azawi has exposed a person identified as Icon G as the impersonator behind all the fake social media accounts created in her names.

The Quinamino hit singer publicized her impersonator after receiving a number of complaints from her supporters stressing of how an unknown person has for long been begging money and data bundles from them.

On top of that, the impersonator has been posing as well as faking the public that he is Azawi’s manager, something that the Repeat It singer has time and again disregarded on her official account.

She, therefore, requests her fans to unfollow the fake social accounts and also highlights the impersonator’s mobile phone numbers which he is using to con her fans.

She concluded her statement by apologizing to her followers who have fallen victim of the conman. However, we are not yet certain whether he was arrested.

ICON G is the criminal behind all the fake pages mainly the Azawi Official Azawi Official fake page asking for money, freaky Friday, and calling himself my manager. That page has a bigger following than this real one, so most of my fans don’t know it’s fake. HE USES THESE CONTACTS TO CHEAT MY FANS 0705 404 102 plus 0770 976 690. I want to alert you all that I have never asked any of those things from my fans. I apologize to those that have been affected by this and also let you know that we are doing everything to take him down. Azawi

