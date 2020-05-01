Bebe Cool surprises Jose Chameleone with birthday cake

Singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool buried his hatchet with Leone Island boss Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone and surprised him with a birthday cake at his home as he was celebrating 41-years of age on Thursday.

Around February, the two artistes were at logger-heads as they jabs to each other after Bebe Cool bragged about gifting his manager and producer Ronnie with cars.

Chameleone then came out and trashed the Wire Wire singer’s act of gifting his workers with rides on camera something that fueled the verbal war further.

At a time when everyone thought that the two were not seeing eye-to-eye, Bebe Cool did the unthinkable and surprised the Baliwa singer with a cake made by his wife Zuena Kirema.

Upon arrival at Chameleone’s home, the two greeted, hugged, and shared a light moment as they talked about putting aside their differences in celebration of the 20201 Lord Moyer hopeful’s birthday.

