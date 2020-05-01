Chameleone puts up moving online mini-concert to celebrate birthday

With an energetic performance for over an hour and half, Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone gave his fans and followers a mini-concert to celebrate his birthday on Thursday 30th May 2020.

Despite being under lockdown, Chameleone’s house in Seguku was filled with friends and close family as they joined him in celebration as he marked his 41st year on the face of the earth.

The living legend was surprised with a birthday cake form his longtime nemesis Bebe Cool who delivered it in person at the 2021 Lord Mayor hopeful’s home on Thursday afternoon.

Accompanied by Solid Band, the Leone Island Music Empire stage hit stage a few minutes to 8PM and performed for close to two hours non-stop. The show was broadcasted live on his YouTube channel.

Chameleone performed most of his hit songs and often broke the performance to sensitize people to follow the guidelines of the government in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

We are all vulnerable in this LOCKDOWN. Today is my 41st Birthday that I wish to share with you as we front line and fight this global pandemic. Thank you my people worldwide. Lets not give up. We must overcome. Jose Chameleone

Catch the full show here:

