NBS TV news anchor Samson Kasumba wants his gadgets returned

NBS TV news anchor Samson Kasumba demands the return of his journalistic gadgets which were taken away from him by security forces when he was arrested recently.

The lively and experienced news anchor called upon the security operatives to return his gadgets while live on NBS TV’s Morning Breeze show as he was dissecting the current affairs in the country.

Kaumba stressed that it is now over a week since his phones, laptop, and camera were taken away from him. In his own words, it feels like years without having his gadgets.

For over a week now, I do not have my gadgets. They were taken away when I got arrested. Whatever I do with my phones, laptop and camera are for the good of the country. I feel like it is now ages since they were taken away from. Samson Kasumba

He likened his gadgets to a farmer’s hoe when he is heading to the garden. On that note, he requested fellow TV personality Solomon Serwanjja to join him in the demand of his gadgets with the #BringBackMyGadgets hashtag.

