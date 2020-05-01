Sipapa gifts new girlfriend Sasha Shamirah with luxurious ride

City socialite Charles Olim alias Sipapa has gifted his girlfriend Sasha Shamirah with a big present of a multi-million ride – a Mercedes Benz ride.

Sipapa blessed Shamirah with an expensive ride and it could have furthermore confirmed the rumors that he officially part ways with former lover Serena Bata who was snatched by Abtex, real name Abbey Musinguzi.

Word making rounds in the corridors of entertainment has it that Sipapa gifted Shamirah with the Mercedes Benz as a way of hurting Serena Bata as well as trying to prove his critics wrong.

The car gifted to Shamirah

A few days ago, Sipapa has been involved in a wrangles with Balaam Barugahare after he reported him to the Uganda Revenue Authority for having a number of cars in his compound that are not yet registered with the tax collecting body.

Currently, we wait to witness whether Shamirah’s car won’t be towed by URA over the same issues since the photos of the ride he shared on his socials has no registration number plates.

My love i don't think this small gift will make u smile happy birthday. Posted by Sipapa on Friday, May 1, 2020

