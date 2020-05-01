Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black is the last person you could ever think of to be on the list of people that the Ministry of Health would hire in the fight against COVID-19 advocacy.

Well, we were proved wrong by the ministry as they hired the scandalous motor-mouthed socialite and self-proclaimed sex worker to sensitize young girls against eloping with truck drivers from neighboring countries.

In Uganda today, truck drivers from Kenya and Tanzania have been pointed out as the leading culprits in the spread of Coronavirus. Recent tests indicate that the biggest number of new positive cases consists of truck drivers from the said countries.

In his recent National address, President Kaguta Yoweri Museveni cautioned young girls to avoid contact with the truck drivers especially at the border points to curb on the spread of the virus.

In a new video, Bad Black is seen urging young girls and Ugandans at large to stay away from the truck drivers during this COVID-19 pandemic. She also urges them to follow the guidelines from the MoH and the president.

The video was shared on the Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng’s social media platforms as she applauded the socialite for standing together with the Ministry in the fight against COVID-19.

Impressive! Bad Black has a big influence amongst her fans and all young women should take heed of Bad Black’s advice as we fight to stay alive and avoid the spread of the deadly disease.

