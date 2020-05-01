Why you shouldn’t miss Episode 2 of the Club Beatz At Home concert

Returning for just the second episode, the Club Beatz At Home online concert has already registered success and earned such a huge fanbase online.

There are several reasons why you cannot miss the highly popularized concert which is set to happen tomorrow (Saturday 2nd May 2020) and we picked out the top 5 in this write-up:

The Lineup of artistes put together by Club Pilsener is one to put you on the edge of your seat. Allan Toniks, Feffe Bussi, Lydia Jazmine, Grenade Official and DJ Aludah all have something different to offer. The show host, Martha Kay is a beauty to keep your eyes glued to your screens throughout the show.

All the above personalities have characterized their brands with hard work and pure talent. They boast a huge following across the country and they are never short of energy and quality during performances. Why would anyone miss out on all that coming on your gadget in the comfort of your home?

Allan Toniks is a top performer

As you prepare to catch the show tomorrow, we bless you with more good news of the goodies up for grabs before and during the show. You may want to grab your Club beer as you watch your favorite stars perform and it is very possible even in this lockdown. Purchase at least 10 Club beers from beernow.ug between now and 2PM on Saturday, go to the Club Pilsener Facebook page and comment with the picture of your order number to 5GB of data (all networks) and a complimentary 6 pack.

During the show, you’ll be able to order for 10 Clubs off beernow.ug, share your order number on the Club Pilsener Facebook page (comment section of the live feed) to have your purchase doubled.

The set up of the show befits the term; CLASSY! For a live show on social media, the lighting and production done by Fenon Records is great. You can hear each breath as the artiste performs, each detail is laid out as the artistes relay their lyricism and vocals on a performance track to give you some eargasm. In relation to that, we have a certified rapper in Feffe Bussi on this episode, one that has made a name as the best freestyle artiste – if you know, you know! All the artistes perform at their homes so you have the exclusive access to their living rooms or home studios on this show.

Irene Ntale performing from the comfort of her living room during the 1st episode of the Club Beatz At Home concert

In football, they talk about pedigree and past success as the major characteristics of the big teams. I want to look at Club Beatz At Home in a similar way. Having watched the first episode, you have every reason to catch the second. Club as a brand has also been part of several major outdoor concerts in the past. The brand is well-known in the entertainment world to produce quality on everything they are involved in. This case is not any different.

This Saturday, party with your favorite artistes in the second episode of @clubpilsener’s Beatz Online concert from 8pm till late on it’s Facebook page and YouTube channel#ClubBeatzAtHome pic.twitter.com/f9Xskdpotv — MBU (@MBU) May 1, 2020

There are many other reasons to think of but above all you deserve to be entertained as you stay home in respect of government’s guidelines amidst this COVID-19 crisis.

Come D-day, just grab your ice-cold Club beer, settle in your living room or bedroom, and catch the show live on the gadget of your choice. Remember to follow Club Pilsener across all social media platforms to avoid missing out on new developments.

See you tomorrow but before you go, catch a recap of the first episode below:

