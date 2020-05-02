Music | News

Glasgow-based Ugandan Musician Paix premieres video for ‘How Long’

Edgar Kazibwe
ago

Glasgow-based Ugandan Musician Paix has released the video for her new solo track ‘How Long’.

Paix in ‘How Long’

The artist whose work of art premiered on Friday evening revealed her creative process after teasing the song for nearly a fortnight.

In an Instagram post, Paix explained how she started working on the song, saying she “wrote the first half” of the song “when” she “was pretty stuck.”

She revealed that Gillieson – who produced the song – sent her “a short vid of him playing some really beautiful chords on the piano” and she “immediately responded.”

View this post on Instagram

LINK TO FULL VIDEO IN BIO: Lovely humans, How Long is OUT NOW on all your fav music platforms 🤗 If you're in the mood for some mellow magic, this is for you. And if what you hear feels personal, its because it is lol. I wrote the first half of this song when I was pretty stuck. @Gillieson sent me a short vid of him playing some really beautiful chords on the piano and I almost immediately responded – my feelings found words and by the time I looked up I'd written a poem and then a verse, and chorus. We worked on developing the music, but at some point I hit a bit of a block. I was so enveloped by the fog of my feelings that I wasn't sure about what I wanted to say. I took a step back and waited. When I came back to it (about a month later) I had a slightly different perspective. I hope you're able to connect 🥰 _ Shout out to these beauties for making this immense project possible; @safetyalways0ff @nima.biima @carine.jpg @seanmreid82 @frankthepanda @priiyafoster3 #HowLong #Paix__Music #Process #Evolve #Time #Heaing #Growth #Faith #jazz

A post shared by Gillian 🕊 (@paix__music) on

In the video, Paix features some quite umber and sepia – evening shots of Glasgow, before strolling on an open – paneled balcony.

She then starts tenderly singing along the thuddy bass drum beats and mellow piano sound in expression of her feelings.

A couple of camera flashes partially illuminate her pathway as her French braids gently oscillate, rubbing the yoke back of her long black jacket.

Video direction & cinematography is credited to David Chukwujekwu with special thanks to Nima Sene, Carine Barinia, Sean Reid and Frankie Mulholland.

‘How Long’ is Paix’s first solo release that follows ‘Only One’ from the album Argot by Cold North and ‘Self Love’, a single from the album Book of Kotch by Mysterex.

Watch the video here;

Read Also: Paix drops video trailer for upcoming solo release ‘How Long’

You May Also Like

Ugandan musicians advised on challenges in shift of entertainment channels during COVID-19

Azawi exposes Icon G as impersonator begging money in her name

NBS TV news anchor Samson Kasumba wants his gadgets returned