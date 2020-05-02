I rather sell samosas than be a TV presenter – Sheilah Gashumba

Former NTV TheBeat and Style Project presenter Sheilah Carol Gashumba caused a stir on the internet on Saturday night by stating that she would rather sell samosas than earn peanuts and being famous while broke.

Sheilah Gashumba made the statements as she rallied TV personalities especially entertainment presenters not to allow exploitation from TV stations which pay too little for their hardwork.

If only TV could pay more than the energy Presenters put in! Lol!! Do research, do maths!! Add up!! I respect y’all but the money has to add up to fame!!! PERIOD. Sheilah Gashumba

The popular media personality went ahead and stung some stations noting that they should get ashamed of themselves before she questioned why they pay too little to the talent their workers front.

She further disclosed that during the days she used to co-host The Style Project show on NTV Uganda, she was being paid UGX100,000 per show which is UGX400,000 a month.

When she made the maths, she found out that it was peanuts because she used to spend a lot on her outfits on the show adding that her makeup always cost up to UGX80,000 for every show.

From that point, she realized that she would rather sell samosas for a whole month than be a TV presenter.

Imagine Shs 100,000 per show for style project lol that’s Shs 400,000 a month because it’s one show a month !! My makeup per show is Shs Shs 80,000. Do the maths, minus my outfit head to toe. I would rather sale samosas a whole month than be a TV presenter Sheilah Gashumba

She also boldly stated how she no longer wants a job on TV but advised presenters to request payment that are worth their talents reasoning that fame won’t pay their bills.

