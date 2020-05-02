Sex work will pay you 800k in 7 minutes – Aine Bintu to Sheilah Gashumba

Singer Laura Karungi a.k.a Ainebintu has revealed a stunning revelation of how sex work pays handsomely in just a few minutes.

Going by her latest tweet, the singer noted that the activity pays around UGX 800,000 in a space of seven (7) minutes unlike other professions.

In the post, she hinted that former NTV TheBeat and Project Style show co-host glamour but broke socialite Sheilah Gashumba knows better.

Sex work will pay you 800k in seven minutes but y’all are not ready for that conversation. And Sheila knows. Aine Bintu

Haha sex work will pay you 800k in seven minutes but y'all are not ready for that conversation 😂

And Sheila knows.

Happy labour weekend. — Laura (@ainebintuKLA) May 2, 2020

Aine Bintu’s statement comes in after Sheilah Gashumba took to her Twitter account on Friday night and ranted about how TV stations don’t have to pay peanuts to its presenters.

