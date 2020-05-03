Martha Kay decided to pop the question for Grenade as Allan Toniks, Feffe Bussi, Lydia Jazmine, and DJ Aludah entertained fans on the second episode of the Club Pilsener-sponsored Club Beatz At Home online concert on Saturday night.

Just like it was in the first episode of the Club Beatz At Home online concert with Irene Ntale, the first performer Allan Toniks stole the headlines with a mind-blowing performance.

His voice has never been his weakness and he held nothing back as he opened up the show, giving the next performers a run for their money. The comments were already in flames as fans invited their friends to catch the show.

Acoustically pulling the strings of his guitar, Toniks calmly relayed the lyrics of his songs; Swagmeter, Sikuleka, Falling, Mulamwa, fixed Papa Wemba’s Show Me The Way in the interlude before closing his part with Romance.

The bar had already been raised for the next performer who came on with a swagger – very characteristic of his personality. Grenade Official came on ready to give the show, but it wasn’t to go without catching some shots being shot by Martha Kay.

The jolly host of the show must have been waiting for this moment for long and when it finally came, she posed the question: “It seems like you and Zari got a thing going on. Is there a chance for those of us that might want to apply?”

Grenade’s performance was a bit surprising for most who have criticized his performances at concerts. This time, he was calm as he performed Mpulira Bibyo, Abakilako, and Nkuloga which got Martha Kay dancing as the viewers took their eyes for a tour around her curvaceous body.

Lydia Jazmine was next. The dress had our eyes wide open. Beautiful and flawless as usual, the LJ Music CEO kicked off her performance with Masuuka – a song written by the late Mowzey Radio.

She followed with Bintu Byange, and the highlight of her performance was the rendition of the Fugees’ Killing Me Softly. She professed her angelic voice on Hit and Run before closing her part with You and Me.

The self-proclaimed Smallest Rapper Feffe Bussi seemed a bit hyper when he came on next after Jazmine and his performance had people burning up in the comments on the Club Pilsener Facebook page.

He performed Business, Onkuba, Love Yo, before dropping a freestyle which had the viewers asking for more. Time wasn’t the best ally as usual so he closed his show with his banger Yes/No.

DJ Aludah then had the privilege to express his spinning skills as he took the viewers through a music marathon for over one hour. It was one show to remember and you must be hoping on the 3rd episode.

Keep right here. You’ll be informed on all developments as Club Pilsener continues to entertain you throughout the lockdown. Below is the full show for those who might have missed:

