Fan drags Patrick Salvado’s wife for mocking Sheilah Gashumba

Patrick Salvado’s wife Daphine Frankstock faced it rough as fans trolled her and her husband on Facebook after she mocked Sheilah Gashumba following the former NTV Uganda’s remarks about the exploitation in media.

Saturday had Ugandans on most online platforms reacting to Sheilah Gashumba’s confession that she used to earn Shs400k a month while still working on NTV Uganda’s The Style Project show.

Several people, including top celebrities reacted to Gashumba’s revelation with most standing on her side. Daphine Frankstock and her husband, however, were not ready to listen to none of Gashumba’s pleas.

Daphine ran to her Facebook page where she criticized people who work on TV for little pay terming them as ‘unqualified and lacking negotiation skills. She further noted that they are too desperate to be on TV.

Some fans who bombarded Daphine’s post replied with comments noting that she has no right to get involved in Gashumba’s drama. A one Facebook user known as Shanice Da dragged Salvado’s entire family in the comments.

Shanice exposed Daphine and her husband who have never used their education qualifications to put food on their tables but continues commenting on other people’s businesses.

