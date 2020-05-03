I’m only her helper – Producer Kuseim denies dating Pia Pounds

Former Big Talent Entertainment producer Kuseim Knots has for the first time opened up about sexual harassment allegations that have in the recent past affected music producers around the country.

In an interview, Kuseim distanced himself from the allegations, describing himself as a ‘good, smart, and clean’ man who has no dirty spots in line with the sexual harassment allegations.

He furthermore continued to deny having any relationship beyond friendship and professional affairs with singer Tracy Kirabo alias Pia Pounds as many critics have always alleged.

Kuseim also maintained that whenever anyone comes to his studios, it is always on work-related business and nothing much goes on beyond that.

The 2016 AFRIMA Best Producer award-winner offered the interviewer an opportunity to carry out a search in his house to confirm that he is not involved in any relationship with Pia Pounds.

VIDEO: Producer Kuseim talks about sexual harassment in the music industry and his relationship with Pia Pounds. #UncutXtra #SanyukaUpdates pic.twitter.com/szNc4m4drk — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) May 2, 2020

