Natasha Sinayobye – the Fashionable Model on the Loose

Once upon a time, the most beautiful young woman in Uganda was voted as the second runner-up Miss Uganda in 2001, and crowned Miss MTN. Natasha Sinayobye is a modest and elegant lady with good vibes. She’s a mother, an actress, a model, and a fashionista who still enjoys dancing.

Natasha appears in some of your favorite songs as a video vixen and has not only attracted a new audience but also explored further in the field of Entertainment from being Bigtril’s crush to featuring in some of your favorite movies such as BalaBala Sese, Beneath the Lies, among others.

As a model, Natasha has modeled for various fashion designers such as Kaijuka Abbas, Anita Beryl, among others.

If we probably wanted a synopsis of Uganda’s fashion industry, Natasha could be the go-to person because as a model and fashionista she has fully enjoyed herself in the fashion scene. She is an award-winning fashionista and nominee. You must have heard of the stunningly gorgeous lady who annually rises to the occasion at the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards; the one and only Natasha Sinayobye. No fashion event is considered one without her appearance for she carries her flames along every time she shows up.

Well, when we talk about Natasha, we might blow the trumpet apart. Allow us pause and get back to the matter. Her sense of style is her own because she only wears clothes that favor her body and doesn’t follow fashion trends. Natasha still takes us on a ride in this quarantine as she fully enjoys her comfort.

Gianni Versace says, “Don’t be into trends, don’t make fashion own you, but you decide what you are, what you want to express by the way you dress and the way to live.” So is Natasha Sinayobye. You can take a look;















































(Story Compiled with help of Sheilla Clara, a Fashion and Entertainment lover)

Read Also: “I’ve got so much time on my hands yet so little to do” – Natasha Sinayobye