Not many times will you read about dancers and video vixens until they’re engulfed in scandalous moments. In this Quarantine Fashion episode, we give the credit where it’s due to one of the most fashionable Ugandan Dancers, Cathy Patra.

Mbabazi Catherine alias Cathy Patra is a Choreographer/Dancer, Entrepreneur, Model and Brand Ambassador commonly known as one of the members of the RozViccyCathy (RVC) dance trio.

The trio has featured in various Ugandan musicians videos. Cathy Patra has rubbed shoulders with various phenomenal personalities such as Sheebah Karungi, Spice Diana, Rema Namakula, A Pass, Awilo Longomba – the list is endless.

Of the three, Cathy seems to be the most silent, yet her works are well known. It’s believed that she is the brain behind the choreography at Rema Namakula’s previous successful concert at the Hotel Africana.

In addition to her progress in the growing dance industry, Cathy has become an inspiration and mentor to many female dancers, and her passion for fashion has made her one of the outstanding acts in the entertainment industry.

Her love of passion has seen her co-found a cosmetic and beauty lounge called ‘The Fix’ which provides cruelty-free cosmetics and a luxurious, affordable space for women to celebrate their beauty and confidence. She is also a model that has worked with top fashion designers like Kaijuka Abbas.

Cathy Patra’s sense of style is overwhelming! If you’ve got issues of looking sexy in athleisure wear, well, she’s the plug that makes it easy and very doable. She’s chic and elegant. She’s a fashion lover who seems to know how to twist trends to her comfort, for we wonder if she probably has fashion inspiration at the tips of her fingers.

It would only be a waste of time if we didn’t recommend this stunningly beautiful lady during this quarantine because besides fashion inspirations on her social media platforms, you might also get some dance lessons.

She truly reminds us of a saying by Karishma Tanna that states, “Fashion, for me, is reviving different things – I like to stand out every time I dress up and what I’m comfortable in. I need to be extremely confident and comfortable in the attire I wear.”

Take a glass of water and have a glance:































(Story Compiled with help of Sheilla Clara, a Fashion and Entertainment lover)

