If President Museveni can extend the lockdown, he should – Toolman

With fingers crossed as Ugandans hope that President Museveni might lift the lockdown tonight while addressing the nation, singer Toolman believes that he should instead extend it.

The former Firebase Crew Dancehall/Ragga artist gave his view after he learned that Uganda’s 3-weeks lockdown was to elapse tonight.

Since he is a practicing medical personnel in Germany and at the fore front of fighting the deadly virus, Toolman advised that if President Museveni can extend the lockdown, he should do so.

The Kisumuluzo singer who had just taken a photo of himself after work noted that having marks on his face doesn’t mean that he is a Karamonjong but they rather indicate that the situation in Germany is too bad.

Okundaba ne njokyo mu face yange Ssi nti nafuse Mukalamoja,,, ekyo kunze Kitegeza oba Taata Natasha Lock down ajongelayo ajongeleyo…Enjala eluma mulamu, sosi Afude. Loosely translated as, seeing me with marks on my face doesn’t mean that I am a Karamojong now. However, that means that if president Museveni can extend the lockdown, he should extend it. Toolman Kibalama



Currently, Uganda current total of Coronavirus positive victims is at 89. Do you concur with Toolman to have the lockdown extended?

Read Also: Toolman disappointed by Ugandans jogging in crowds amidst COVID-19