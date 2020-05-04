Joe Gaya pleads for love on ‘Gumpe’ | VIDEO ALERT

UK-based Ugandan Afro-Beat/Afro-Dancehall singer Joe Gaya shared the visuals to his love song dubbed Gumpe. Watch the visuals here.

Listening to ‘Gumpe’ word-for-word, it starts off with the E & M Entertainment singer publicly accusing his lover of being a criminal who has turned him around.

Joe Gaya, therefore, goes on to plead for more love as well as pour out sweet-words praising the love of his life while promising to shower her with never seen before romance and love.

The song that was sang in English, Luganda, and Swahili was written by Jaffar Musoke and the audio was produced by Producer Ronnie of Sweet Sounds.

The 4K clear video was shot and directed by Nathaniel Media. Enjoy the visuals below:

