La Modele Waiswa Ronald, the 6’4 Feet Stunning Fashionable Volt

Commonly known as Ronnie Volts, Waiswa Ronald is a humble outstanding model in Uganda who has graced the biggest shows in and out of Uganda, such as the Kampala Fashion Week, the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards, and the Kigali Fashion Week, among others.

Ronnie Volts is also a graphic designer and owner of RV Clothing Kampala. He is signed to prominent modeling agency Joram Model Management. With several awards to his name, he has been acknowledged by Swahili Fashion Week and the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards.

The 6ft 4′ model is known for being trendy and stylish. Even with his bold head, Volts is usually donning the Durag, also called the Wave Cap, (a cap usually worn to promote the production of waves, braids or dreadlocks in the hair).

His Instagram will have you amused as it has some fashion and style inspos (inspiration) that will help spice up your look. Besides, if you’re looking for that trendy male model to pick a leaf from when you kick off your modeling career, Ronnie Volts is the one.

Mokokoma Makhonoana says; “A model is an actor without a voice,” here is Ronnie Volts acting Fashionable and stylish – Take a look;



























(Story Compiled with help of Sheilla Clara, a Fashion and Entertainment lover)

