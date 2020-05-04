Nina Roz gets body inked with new massive tattoos (PHOTOS)

Amongst the female Ugandan artistes today, Nina Roz must be possessing the most inked body after she added another large tattoo to cover her right arm.

Body art is a common sight on most celebrities’ bodies. Different celebrities will give you different reasons for getting a tattoo on their bodies. Some reasons are related to their life stories while others are simply artistic.

Nina Roz a.k.a Nina Kankuda is one of the most stylish and trendy female artistes in the +256. With a lanky body frame and her light skin, she is admired by many.

She chose to add tattoos on her body and she displayed the new big tattoo of a lioness in the jungle on top of a rose-flower covering the biggest part of her right fore-arm.

Take a look at the tattoo below:





