In cause for charity, UK-based Ugandan songstress Brenjeezy aims at raising awareness about the poverty many children in Africa experience in her new song dubbed ‘Give Me Water, Give Me Freedom, Give Me Life‘.

Brenjeezy, real name Brenda Caroline Walugembe, is not so popular but she possesses a big heart. Despite releasing a couple of songs and being a renown singer in the UK, her brand is still developing on the Ugandan local market.

She recently released a video featuring some underprivileged children in the small town of Kawempe, Uganda. The song titled ‘Give Me Water, Give Me Freedom, Give Me Life‘ is about the beauty of Africa, but at the same time it highlights the poverty that many young children in Uganda face.













With the project, Brenjeezy hopes to raise awareness and money to help look after the children ravaged by poverty and their families. She has been working alongside a charity called Walk For Water, and they have been able to provide for the kids in Kawempe during the current lockdown passed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The song was written by Canadian singer/songwriter Rox Hunter and Adrian Brewer from the UK. It was produced by D-Mario and the visuals were directed by Clarq Nwaya.

