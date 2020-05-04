Why is disrespect the trend in Uganda’s showbiz? – Kenzo questions

Big Talent Entertainment boss Edrisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo is wondering why disrespecting one another is the trend in the Ugandan entertainment industry.

Though many will fail to explain why, this is not the first time he has raised such a complaint and on several occasions he tries so much to spread love, however, Eddy Kenzo ends up being beefed instead.

The Tweyagale singer has yet again continued to question himself and his followers whether Uganda turned into a war zone of sorts via his Twitter account.

Eddy Kenzo, who is currently stuck in Cote d’Ivoire went on to wonder why grown-up people speak vulgarly and that uttering obscene words on social media became a normal thing.

Uganda yafuka war zone. Disrespecting one another kati ye entertainment eriko. Abantu abakulu bawemula misana, Era okuwemula ku social media kyafuka normal. Naye nga nsonga ki etutusiza wano banange fe abafrica era bayina culture zobuwangwa 🤔🤦‍♂️🙆🏿‍♂️ — Eddy Kenzo (@eddykenzoficial) May 4, 2020

