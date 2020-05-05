After over a week of Eddy Kenzo’s loyal fans requesting the Ugandan government to airlift the singer back home, he reveals that he is very comfortable in Cote d’Ivore and cares the least whether lockdown in the +256 is lifted or not.

Ivory Coast is now a home away from home for Big Talent Entertainment singer Edrisa Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo having been stuck there for close to 2 months after Uganda banned flights in and out of the country due to COVID-19.

It could be a case of hope lost or rather a statement made in disgust as the Tweyagale singer rushed to his social media accounts on Tuesday morning to reveal how he has turned lemon into lemonade while on his stay in the West African country.

Life bwekuwa lemon okola lemonade. Nasalawo kwerabira nti siriwaka ekyo nakivako era kati, Abidjan is my home. Oba locked down elikoma oba neda I don’t mind nze kati ndi weno Ivory coast my new home. I got used and I think you can see my pictures I look more relaxed now and I’m happy to be here. I love the people of Cote d’ivoire they made me feel at home God bless them. Eddy Kenzo | Facebook

